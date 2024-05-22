Lake County Man Charged in Sexual Assault Of Intellectualy Disabled Person

Beach Park, IL (WLIP)–A Beach Park man was arrested on Tuesday for sexually assaulting a woman with an intellectual disability.

The investigation into 70 year old Alfredo De La Cruz began after the victim’s mother reported the assault to Lake County Sheriff’s Deputies on May 17.

The mother, who cleans De La Cruz’s home, suspected him after noticing suspicious behavior and used a recording device to capture the assault.

De La Cruz faces charges including aggravated criminal sexual assault and criminal sexual abuse.

He remained in custody pending a detention hearing