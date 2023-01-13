Lake County Man Charged With Murdering Cousin

(Wadsworth, IL) A Wadsworth man is behind bars, after he reportedly killed his cousin. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say they were called on Wednesday night to a residence in the 13-thousand block of West Shenandoah Trail. The original call was for a well-being check on 47-year-old Monica Green. Deputies were told by her cousin, Quentin Harvell, that she wasn’t home…but further conversation and a deeper investigation turned up Green’s body in a wheelbarrow near the property’s tree line. The woman appeared to have died from sharp force injuries, and a knife with what appeared to be blood was discovered inside the residence. Harvell was arrested and has since been charged with two counts of first degree murder. Bond for the 27-year-old has been set at 10-million-dollars with a court date set for next Thursday.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (1-13-23)