Lake County Man Convicted in Volo Shooting That Left One Dead

(Waukegan, IL) A Round Lake Beach man has been convicted in a double shooting that took place early last year. Lynell Glover was found guilty of second-degree murder in the January 2021 shooting death of 17-year-old Anthony Awad, and aggravated assault for shooting and injuring 17-year-old Jonathan Awad. The teens were discovered in Volo inside of a vehicle that had been stolen from Glover. The 37-year-old attempted to claim self-defense during trial, while prosecutors called his actions akin to vigilante justice. Glover now faces up to 30-years in prison, sentencing has been set for early May.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (3-30-22)