Lake County Man Faces Felony Drug Charges in Lake and McHenry County

(Waukegan, IL) A Round Lake Heights man is facing drug charges in both Lake and McHenry Counties. Joseph Dean is accused of delivering cocaine and other drugs on multiple occasions in the counties over the summer. Dean is charged in Lake County with a class X felony of possession of cocaine with the intent to deliver. He’s facing possession and delivery of cocaine in McHenry County, also a class X felony. The 20-year-old is being held in the Lake County Jail on a 500-thousand-dollar bond. If he’s able to post bond, he will be transferred to the McHenry County Jail.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (8-24-23)