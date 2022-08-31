Lake County Man Gets 16-Years in Prison for Sexual Assault of Acquaintance

(Waukegan, IL) A Third Lake man has been sentenced in the beating and rape of a woman nearly 2 years ago. Andres Leyva was convicted earlier this year during a bench trial on two felony counts of sexual assault stemming from an incident in the village back in September of 2020. During a sentencing hearing this week, the 31-year-old was given a prison term of 16-years behind bars. Leyva was credited with just under 2 years of time already served.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (8-31-22)