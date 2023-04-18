Lake County Man Grabs Charge for Drugs…Down There

(Waukegan, IL) A Hawthorn Woods man picked up new charges, after being picked up on a warrant. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say Stacy McKiernan was arrested on April 11th by Wauconda Police after they learned that he was wanted. After arriving at the jail, the 45-year-old was searched, and a small bag that contained a powdery substance was found “affixed to the backside of his scrotum.” The powdery substance was said to test positive for cocaine. McKiernan now faces one count of bringing contraband into a penal institution, along with warrant charges that appear to be driving and drug related. Bond has been set at 300-thousand-dollars.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (4-18-23)