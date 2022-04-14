Lake County Man Pleads Not Guilty to Shootout Charges From McHenry County

(Woodstock, IL) A Zion man has denied his involvement in a wild shootout in a neighboring county. Deontae Wade has pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted murder and more, stemming from an incident last summer in which over 50 shots were fired at an intersection in McHenry County. Wade was named as a suspect just a day after the August 29th shooting, but wasn’t caught until March. The other suspect in the shooting, Dante Terrell Jr. (also of Zion) has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and other charges as well. Both men are being held in the McHenry County Jail.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (4-14-22)