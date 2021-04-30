Lake County Man Sentenced in Fatal Kenosha Co. Crash

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–An Antioch man who was the driver in a fatal motorcycle crash in March 2020 has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to prison time. 44 year old Alejandro Rivas was two and a half times over the legal limit when he crashed on Camp Lake Road in Salem Lakes in Kenosha County.

The crash killed his girlfriend. He was sentenced to nine years in prison and will also have to serve five years of extended supervision. He will receive credit for time served. The crash killed 42 year old Marnie Cogswell of Spring Grove.

Rivas was also charged with attempting escape after trying to leave the care facility where he was kept in custody to convalesce after the crash.