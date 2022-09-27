Lake County Man Shot by Chicago Police After Reportedly Infiltrating SWAT Training

CHICAGO (AP) A Lake County man used a fire escape to infiltrate a Chicago police facility where officers were undergoing a SWAT training exercise…then grabbed at least two guns before he was shot and wounded by police. Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said the suspect, who has only been identified as a 47-year-old Waukegan man, was taken to the hospital Monday with injuries not considered to be life-threatening. One officer was taken to the hospital with a sprained ankle. An investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Associated Press and Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (9-27-22)