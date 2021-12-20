Lake County Man Struck by Vehicle Near Grayslake, Critically Injured

(Grayslake, IL) A Round Lake Beach man was injured, after being struck by a vehicle in the Grayslake area. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say the incident started with a minor traffic crash late Friday night near Route 60 and Fairfield Road. A 28-year-old man involved in the crash got out to talk to the other party involved…but as he returned to his vehicle he was struck by a passing car being driven by an 18-year-old Wauconda man. The Round Lake Beach man was hospitalized with critical injuries. According to a GoFundMe post from his family, he is expected to survive, but recovery is expected to be lengthy. The crash remains under investigation.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (12-20-21)