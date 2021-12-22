Lake County Man’s Bond Reduced, But Remains High in McHenry County Drug Case

(Woodstock, IL) A Lake Villa man has had his bail reduced in a McHenry County drug case. Keenan Queen is facing charges of drug induced homicide and more in the overdose death of Vincent Isola of Cary. Jordan Schwamb of Antioch also faces similar charges in the case. Queen was being held on a 500-thousand-dollar bond, which was reduced to 250-thousand-dollars. The judge said the 22-year-old’s bond remains high because of previous convictions, though his attorney argued prosecutors have little evidence against him, and it should be reduced further. Queen will be in court tomorrow, Schwamb is due back in court in mid-January.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (12-22-21)