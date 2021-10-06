Lake County Marine Recruiter Pleads Not Guilty in Child Porn Case

(Waukegan, IL) A Marine Corps recruiter that was assigned to the Great Lakes Naval Station, has pleaded not guilty in a child pornography case. James Wallace faces 8 counts of possessing child porn, stemming from an investigation that began earlier this year. Wallace was taken into custody in August, after investigators were able to obtain his cell phone, where they reportedly discovered lewd images and videos of minors. The 35-year-old is free on a 500-thousand-dollar bond. He’s due back in court on the 25th.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (10-6-21)