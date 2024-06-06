Lake County Memorial Day Traffic Safety Campaign Results

Waukegan, IL (WLIP)–The Lake County Sheriff’s Office actively participated in the “Click It or Ticket” enforcement campaign from May 17th to May 28th.

During this period, deputies made two DUI arrests, one of which included an additional charge for carrying a concealed firearm while under the influence.

Citations issued included 47 for speeding, 11 for driving without a valid license, 2 for failure to wear a seatbelt, and 28 for other traffic violations.