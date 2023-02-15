Lake County Men Face Attempted Murder Charges in 2020 Zion Shooting

(Via Lake County Jail)

(Zion, IL) Police in Zion have announced a pair of arrests in a shooting that took place over 3 years ago. Back on February 1st of 2020, police responded to the 23-hundred block of Jethro Avenue where they found a car riddled with bullets, and two people inside that miraculously avoided being hit. Some 21 shell casings were found at the scene from two different guns, and two sets of footprints in the snow that led away from the scene. A years-long investigation finally led to the arrest of Jamarri Pickett, who was arrested in Waukegan, and Tyshawn Pickett, who was in jail on an unrelated matter. Both men face two counts of attempted murder and one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm. Tyshawn Pickett also has open felony cases from June of 2020 where he was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and being a felon in possession of a weapon…and a case from December of last year where he is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (2-15-23)