Lake County Officials Warn Residents, Especially Elderly Residents, About Increase in Phone Scams

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (4-8-21)

(Waukegan, IL) Lake County officials are warning residents that phone scams continue to thrive in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic, and many prey on the elderly. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office and State’s Attorney’s Office say scammers have gotten very good at making it seem like they are working for legitimate businesses, and with more people currently staying home, they have more victims. Authorities say as a rule, you should never give personal information over the phone, unless you know exactly who you are talking to…and to document phone calls that you believe are attempting to scam you.

More tips can be found through the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/LakeCoILSheriff/posts/3968579926534740