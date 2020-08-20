Lake County Reports Mixed Bag on Covid-19 Wednesday

(Waukegan, IL) While the state saw a massive increase in Coronavirus testing on Wednesday, Lake County saw the opposite. Illinois Department of Public Health numbers show that the county added 106 new cases of the disease, a slight decrease from the day before.

A lower testing number, however, led to the highest daily infection rate of the month at 6.5%. No new fatalities were reported, leaving the county total at 452.

The overall infection rate in the county, however, dropped to 7.72 percent, after starting the month near 8.5%.

The two hospital regions that cover the county both saw increases in ICU capacity percentages…but Covid-linked ICU use was down slightly statewide.