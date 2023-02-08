Lake County Residents Accused of Stealing Mail in Cook County

(Via Alpha Image Library)

(Mount Prospect, IL) A pair of Lake County residents are facing charges for allegedly stealing mail in Cook County. Both Stephanie Klus and Edwin De Jesus were found to be in possession of stolen mail and packages after a traffic stop in Mount Prospect in late January. Officials say credit cards, drivers licenses and other property that didn’t belong to the pair was also discovered. The Park City duo now each face a charge of continuing a financial crimes enterprise. The 32-year-old Klus also faces charges of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of weapons and more. The 49-year-old De Jesus faces an additional charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (2-8-23)