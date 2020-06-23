Lake County Restarts Marriages, Civil Unions…Virtually

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) You can’t use the coronavirus pandemic as an excuse not to get married any more _ at least not in Lake County.

The 19th Judicial Circuit Court suspended marriages and civil unions in March to protect the health of the public, but it restarted the officiating of those ceremonies on Monday…virtually.

The only requirement for the general public is that at least one member of the couple getting married is to be a Lake County resident.

All active-duty members of the military are also eligible.