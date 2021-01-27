Lake County Restaurants Won’t Be Investigated or Fined

(Gurnee, IL) With new relaxed coronavirus measures in place, four Lake County restaurants that openly defied the previous set of restrictions will not be fined.

Timothy O’ Tooles, the Shanty, Steven’s and Kaiser’s issued a joint statement earlier this month, saying they were re-opening for indoor dining service despite a ban from Governor J.B. Pritzker.

Lake County Health officials say they received a pair of complaints about the group, and could have fined each restaurant, but because indoor dining service, with restrictions, is now allowed under Tier 1 mitigation efforts…those complaint no longer hold sway, and no further investigation into them will be performed.