Lake County Sees Covid Hospitalizations Drop for the 8th Straight Day, Vaccines Inch Up

(Waukegan, IL) Lake County added 143 new Coronavirus cases on Wednesday, with no new fatalities. Hospitalizations fell across the Lake and McHenry County region for the 8th straight day, and fell below 100 for the first time since August 21st. Statewide, new hospital admissions fell for the 6th straight day, and overall Coronavirus hospitalizations decreased slightly. Coronavirus vaccine numbers, meanwhile, continue their slow crawl forward. Illinois Health officials say nearly 14.4-million doses have been administered to state residents, with just under 7-million residents, or about 54.7% of the population, considered fully vaccinated. That percentage grows to just under 62% when factoring in those actually eligible for the shot…that being people 12 and older. In Lake County, just over 57% of the population is considered fully vaccinated. According to the New York Times Covid-tracker…those 12 and older in the County have a fully-vaccinated rate of 68%.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (9-23-21)