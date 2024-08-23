Lake County Sheriff and Waukegan Police Unite Tactical Response Teams to Boost Safety and Cut Costs

Waukegan, IL (WLIP)–The Lake County Sheriff’s Office and the Waukegan Police Department have entered a service-sharing agreement, unifying their Tactical Response Teams (TRT) to enhance safety and reduce costs for the over 220,000 residents they serve.

This partnership merges specialized resources, expertise, and personnel, allowing the team to effectively handle complex situations like hostage crises and high-risk warrant operations.

The collaboration will also offer long-term cost savings through joint training programs and shared resources.

The team, based in Lake County, will respond swiftly to incidents within the county, including high-profile events, ensuring public safety.