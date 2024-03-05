Lake County Sheriff K9 Deputy Dax Injured During Suspect Apprehension

Lake County, Il (WLIP)–Lake County Sheriff’s K9 Dax was injured while apprehending a suspect.

The department says the injury to the officer’s hind legs occurred during a foot pursuit with a suspect fleeing from authorities.

It began late Sunday night when a pursuit of a stolen vehicle originating in Pleasant Prairie ended in unincorporated Zion.

After crashing the vehicle a 16 year old suspect fled from officers on foot and hid in a wooded area.

K9 Dax located the suspect and bit the suspect in the torso.

The suspect was taken into custody. Following the arrest it was discovered that Dax could not put any weight on his hind legs.

It’s not clear how the injury happened. K9 Dax is currently under a veterinarian’s care.

Sheriff John Idleburg says that he’s “extremely hopeful” Dax’s injury is not serious.

He asked for “positive thoughts” for Dax during his recovery.