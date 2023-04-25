Lake County Sheriff: Leaf Blower Argument Leads to Antioch Area Murder

(Antioch, IL) A man is facing homicide charges after an argument over a leaf blower. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say an investigation into the April 12th shooting death of 59-year-old William Martys, revealed that the victim and his neighbor Ettore Lacchei had previous grievances against each other. The situation reportedly turned fatal when Lacchei approached Martys, who was using a leaf blower in his yard. The pair argued and the 79-year-old reportedly shot Martys in the head. The alleged murder weapon was found near Lacchei’s property line. He faces two counts of first degree murder. (Currently being held without bond, hearing Wednesday)

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (4-25-23)