Lake County Sheriff: Ruse Burglary Incidents Continue to Increase

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (7-14-21)

(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Sheriff’s Office has issued another warning about an increase in reported ruse burglaries. The crimes occur when suspects pretend to be someone from a utility company, landscaper, repairman or other occupation. One suspect then draws a homeowner outside under the pretense of the job, and keeps him occupied while another person sneaks inside to steal items. Most of the ruse burglary incidents prey on the elderly. Lake County Sheriff John Idleburg says you should never let anyone into your home without a previously scheduled appointment…and if the person claims to be a government worker, demand identification. If you feel you have been a victim of this type of crime, contact law enforcement.