Lake County Sheriff’s K9 Corrals Two Stolen Vehicle Suspects

(Vernon Hills, IL) A weekend incident ended with a Lake County Sheriff’s K9 tracking down a pair of suspects. The situation started just after midnight on Saturday when Vernon Hills Police spotted a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The registration was run, and the car turned out to be stolen. A high speed chase ensued, but the vehicle became disabled in the Lake Bluff area…and the occupants of the vehicle fled on foot. Sheriff’s K9 Dax tracked both 17-year-old suspects, who were taken into custody. The teens were both said to reside in Grayslake. Charges were pending against each suspect, though the official counts have not been detailed.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (10-4-21)