Lake County Sheriff’s K9 Helps Collar a Man Wanted on DOC, Sexual Assault Warrants

(Grayslake, IL) A Lake County Sheriff’s K9 was able to help US Marshals take a wanted man into custody. George Reynolds was wanted on a Department of Corrections parole violation, he was also wanted on an outstanding criminal warrant. Late Friday morning, a Marshals task force approached his Grayslake residence, and the 24-year-old hid himself inside. The Marshal’s team and Sheriff’s K9 Ryker were able to get the man to surrender peacefully. Reynolds now faces the parole violation, as well as 5 counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault. Bond was set at 100-thousand-dollars, and a court date was set for Thursday.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (3-28-22)