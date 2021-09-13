Lake County Sheriff’s Office Announces the Death of K9 Diesel

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (9-13-21)

(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Sheriff’s Office has announced the death of one of their K9’s. Officials say Diesel passed away on Saturday after being recently diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer. Diesel entered the force along with Deputy Craig Somerville back in 2015. He was said to be responsible for sniffing out criminals, contraband, and helping to find missing and endangered people. Lake County Sheriff John Idleburg said the K9 was “a sworn member of our staff and added such tremendous value to our office and to the community.”