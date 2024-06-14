Lake County Sheriff’s Office Resumes Lake Michigan Patrols with New Watercraft

Waukegan, IL (WLIP)–Lake County Sheriff John D. Idleburg announced the resumption of patrols on Lake Michigan by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit.

After a hiatus since 2018 due to outdated equipment, the unit received a new Fluid Watercraft Inflatable Patrol Boat this spring, equipped with two 225 horsepower engines and a 14-passenger capacity.

The new boat, named in memory of fallen Deputy Gary D. Murphy, will enhance emergency response within Lake County’s nautical boundaries.

Patrolling began with the onset of this year’s boating season, in coordination with the U.S. Coast Guard and Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police.

The boat, operated by personnel with Coast Guard Captain’s Licenses, is docked at North Point Marina in Winthrop Harbor.

Sheriff Idleburg emphasized the boat’s significance in improving emergency response times and saving lives during search and rescue missions.