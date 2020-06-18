Lake County Sheriff’s Office Warns of Scam

(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about an ongoing scam in the area.

Officials say the scammers are able to spoof the main office phone numbers of the Sheriff’s Office to make it look like a call is coming from them.

The caller then tells the resident that they have an active arrest warrant, and will be taken into custody unless they purchase a certain amount of gift cards. Authorities say if you get a call like this, simply hang up, and do not give out any financial information.

Similar scams involving multiple police, fire, and Government offices have been reported over the past few years.