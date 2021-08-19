Lake County Sheriff’s Officials Investigate After Two Bodies Were Found in Lake Michigan

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (8-19-21)

(Waukegan, IL) Lake County Sheriff’s officials are looking into two bodies that were pulled from Lake Michigan. On Sunday afternoon around 3 o’clock, the body of a woman was located by a fisherman that called in Coast Guard officials about three miles southeast of the Waukegan Harbor. About an hour and a half later, a Coast Guard helicopter discovered the body of a male, about 3 miles off the Lake Forest shoreline. The woman was described as a fully dressed African-American between 18-40, about 5’4”, 150-170 pounds… and was likely in the water for less than two weeks. The male may be a person who went missing in Chicago back on August 8. No identities have been released, and an investigation into both bodies is ongoing.