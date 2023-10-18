Lake County Sheriff’s Officials Seeking Suspect in Lake Barrington Home Invasion, Battery

(Lake Barrington, IL) Lake County Sheriff’s officials are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted subject. Officials say Robert Skoglund forced entry into his estranged family’s Lake Barrington home this (Wednesday) morning and battered a family member before fleeing. The 35-year-old Danville resident was last seen in a dark colored Chevy Impala with temporary plates…though the plate number is currently unavailable. No further details on the incident were released. Anyone with more information is being encouraged to contact Sheriff’s authorities.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (10-18-23)