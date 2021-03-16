Lake County Specific Covid-19 Links for Vaccines, Data and Information
Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (3-17-21)
- With Illinois’ rollout of the Coronavirus vaccine facing various criticisms, and with people still wondering how or when they can get a vaccine, the Lake County Health Department has several different ways to get information. The first is the AllVax Portal, where you can get registered to get on the list for a shot, and other information. Set up an account at: https://allvax.lakecohealth.org/
- For more information on who qualifies for a vaccine currently, and additiona resources, the Lake County Health Department has a Covid-19 vaccination page: https://www.lakecountyil.gov/4521/COVID-19-Vaccine
- All other information on the virus, including testing information, cases by zip code, and frequently asked questions can be found at: https://www.lakecountyil.gov/4420/COVID-19-Updates