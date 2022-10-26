Lake County Substitute Teacher Arrested After Fight With Middle School Student

(Waukegan, IL) A substitute teacher has been fired, and arrested after an alleged fight with a middle school student in Waukegan. District 60 officials say the incident took place on Tuesday at the Jack Benny Middle School. While circumstances surrounding the altercation haven’t been released, the District Superintendent said “this type of behavior by any trusted adult in one of our schools is completely unacceptable.” The sub has been terminated, but not publicly named. Waukegan Police haven’t named the teacher either, but have said that at least misdemeanor charges are expected once their ongoing investigation is completed.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (10-26-22)