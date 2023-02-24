Lake County Woman Battered, Run Over as Man Steals Her Car With 2-Year-Old Inside

(Via Lake County Sheriff's Office)

(Libertyville, IL) A woman was seriously injured after thieves stole her vehicle with her young child inside. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say the incident touched off on Thursday afternoon when the woman was attempting to take her two children out of the vehicle at her home in unincorporated Libertyville. That’s when another vehicle pulled up, and a male exited the passenger side, battered the woman, and hopped in her car…taking off with a 2-year-old boy still inside. The woman was also run over by one of the two vehicles that fled, but was able to call 911. The child was later located safe in Waukegan…the woman’s hijacked vehicle was found in a different location, but also in Waukegan. The original car the suspect’s used hasn’t been located, but is also said to have been stolen. The female victim remains hospitalized in serious but stable condition…and the entire matter remains under investigation.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (2-24-23)