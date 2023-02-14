Lake County Woman Being Sought for Stealing from McHenry County Company

(Via Alpha Image Library)

(Cary, IL) A Wauconda woman is facing charges, after an alleged scheme to bilk a McHenry County company out of money. Authorities say Kristen Delboccio is accused of creating a fake employee in the payroll system for the Cary area business, and having that fake employee’s money directly deposited into her own bank account. Company officials say they started looking into the scheme when Delboccio’s work attendance started to suffer. The scam was said to net the 39-year-old just under 11-thousand-dollars for one month. A warrant has been issued, and when caught, the woman will face theft and computer fraud charges.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (2-14-23)