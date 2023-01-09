Lake County Wrong Way Crash Kills Two

(Gurnee, IL) Two people are dead after a wrong-way crash early this morning. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say the incident took place around 4 o’clock this morning in the northbound lanes of Route 41…north of Stearns School Road. A preliminary investigation shows that a 32-year-old Grayslake man was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes at a high rate of speed, and collided head on with a vehicle being driven by a 54-year-old North Chicago man. The 32-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, the 54-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital. The incident remains under investigation.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (1-9-23)