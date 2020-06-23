Lake Forest Forced Entry Burglary

(Lake Forest, IL) Police in Lake Forest are looking for information after two homes were broken into last week. Forced entry was made last Friday into one home in the Conway Farms subdivision, where several items of jewelry were taken.

The following day another home was broken into, but on the east side of the city near Lake Michigan. Some small personal items were taken during that incident.

Police haven’t said whether the crimes were related, but they did release photos and a vehicle description from the first break-in on their Facebook page.

Anyone with more information is being asked to call Lake Forest Police.