Lake, McHenry Counties Face Down New Potential Restrictions as Covid Cases Rise
(Chicago, IL) Illinois Health officials have announced another 4,729 new positive coronavirus tests, and 17 related deaths.
Of those, 185 positives came from Lake County, with one fatality. Statewide, Covid-linked hospitalizations and ICU use increased. Locally, in Region 9, which includes Lake and McHenry County, Covid-like hospitalizations remain at 13, with ICU capacity remaining at 50%.
Positivity wise, the Region has bumped up to 8.1%, which could lead to new restrictions at some point this week…with Lake County sitting at 6.5% and McHenry at 12.7%.