Lake Michigan Breaks Water Level Record

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Water levels at two upper Great Lakes have broken records as predicted, and they’re expected to get higher in coming months.

The Traverse City Record-Eagle reports that Lakes Michigan and Huron set new water level records in April and were 13.4 inches higher than last year at this time and almost 3 inches higher than the record set in 1986.

Mark Breederland, extension educator with nonprofit Michigan Sea Grant in Traverse City, said Lakes Michigan and Huron have set record mean water levels every month this year since January, and he expects it to continue through July.