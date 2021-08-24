Lake Michigan Drowning Victim ID’d

The Racine County Sheriff’s Department has identified the man who drowned saving two children from Lake Michigan on Sunday.

Thomas Walker, of Missouri, was said to have entered the water to save two children who were struggling in the water off North Beach just after 3 PM, but then could not get out.

He’s being hailed as a hero.Thomas’ family stated, “He was a kind soul and an amazing uncle to his niece and nephews.

And how we lost him is a testament to how great an uncle and all-around guy he was. [We] never met a person who didn’t like him.

He is missed greatly.” In a statement, the sheriff’s department says in part “ we marvel at his brave and selfless actions.”