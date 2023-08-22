Lake Villa Area Men Arrested for Hate Crimes in Round Lake Beach

(Round Lake Beach, IL) A pair of Lake Villa area men are facing charges after reportedly vandalizing multiple businesses in Round Lake Beach. David Dolan and Anthony Shields are accused of spray painting anti-Semitic symbols and other hate speech on the lawn and garden section of the Round Lake Beach Wal-Mart in the pre-dawn hours of Tuesday. They are also accused of tagging other businesses in the area. The 18 and 19-year-old face five varying hate crime counts, as well as misdemeanor criminal defacement of property. Bond amounts are currently unknown.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (8-22-23)