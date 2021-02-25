Lake Zurich Trustee Charged in Domestic Case Chooses Bench Trial

(Waukegan, IL) A Lake Zurich trustee facing misdemeanor domestic violence charges, will not have a trial in front of a jury. Jim Beaudoin has chosen a trial in front of a Lake County judge, which is scheduled to begin in early April.

Beaudoin is accused of choking and striking his girlfriend during a dispute back in December. The woman in the case has come out in defense of the 48-year-old on multiple occasions.

As for his political career, Beaudoin is not seeking re-election, and his term ends in a couple of months.