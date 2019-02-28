Lakeview Student Arrested for Making Threat Against the School

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI–A Lakeview Technology Academy student is in custody for allegedly making a threat against the school. Pleasant Prairie Police say that the suspect was arrested for reportedly sharing a picture of a man holding a gun along with a message allegedly threatening a school shooting.

The message was posted Wednesday morning and was brought to the attention of school staff who called police. The 18 year old woman was arrested and police do not believe that there was an active threat against the school.

Police continue to investigate the situation and charges may be filed. The student will also face school discipline.