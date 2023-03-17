Lance Reddick, ‘The Wire’ And ‘John Wick’ Star, Dies At 60

NEW YORK (AP) — Lance Reddick, a character actor who specialized in intense, icy and possibly sinister authority figures on TV and film, including “The Wire,” @Fringe” and the “John Wick” franchise, has died.

He was 60.

Reddick was often put in a suit or a crisp uniform during his career, playing tall taciturn and elegant men of distinction.

He was best known for his role as straight-laced Lt. Cedric Daniels on the hit HBO series “The Wire,” where his character was agonizingly trapped in the messy politics of the Baltimore police department.

He earned a SAG Award nomination in 2021 as part of the ensemble for Regina King’s film “One Night in Miami.”