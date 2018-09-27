Last of 3 hospitalized in workplace shooting is released

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The last victim wounded in a shooting at a Wisconsin software company has been released from the hospital.

UW Health says the WTS Paradigm employee was released Tuesday night. The other two employees hospitalized were released last Saturday. They were rushed to University Hospital after Anthony Tong opened fire at the Middleton company Sept. 19. Initially, one person was in critical condition and the other two were in serious condition.

Tong, also a WTS Paradigm employee, was fatally shot by police. Company officials say Tong passed a background check when he was hired and that they weren’t aware a South Dakota judge had stripped him of his concealed carry permit in 2004 after Sioux Falls officers took him to a hospital’s mental health unit on a 24-hour hold.