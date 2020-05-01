Latest Corona Virus Numbers in Kenosha

Coronavirus particle, illustration. Different strains of coronavirus are responsible for diseases such as the common cold, gastroenteritis and SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome). A new coronavirus (2019-CoV) emerged in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. The virus causes a mild respiratory illness that can develop into pneumonia and be fatal in some cases. The coronaviruses take their name from their crown (corona) of surface proteins, which are used to attach and penetrate their host cells. Once inside the cells, the particles use the cells' machinery to make more copies of the virus.

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Kenosha County now has 432 positive cases of COVID-19, but that number will go higher as a number of inmates in Kenosha tested positive this week. There have been 12 deaths reported so far.

There are more than 68-hundred confirmed cases in Wisconsin and 316 deaths. The city has the most cases with 329, with all other county municipalities under 50. The majority of cases are people between the ages of 30 and 60.