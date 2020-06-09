Latest Covid-19 Numbers in Kenosha; Wisconsin

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Kenosha County’s Positive rate for Covid-19 continues to climb, but the percentage of new positive cases has declined since the weekend.

Kenosha County reported one thousand two hundred and ninety positive tests for Covid-19 as of Monday afternoon, with one additional death raising the county’s total to 35. The new positive test total represents an eight percent increase from this time last week.

However, that percentage is down two percent from the weekend, when the rate of positive tests increased by 10 percent from the week before.

Wisconsin has more than 21-thousand confirmed cases of Covid-19 and six hundred forty seven deaths.

There have been over 28-hundred hospitalizations or 14 percent of cases and more than three hundred thirty-three thousand negative tests.

Three percent of positive cases have resulted in death statewide.