Latest Covid-19 Numbers; Kenosha Reaches 30 Deaths

MILWAUKEE (AP) — State health officials say Wisconsin has topped 18,000 in positive test results for the coronavirus. The update showed 173 new cases of COVID-19 in the past day, for a total of 18-thousand four hundred three.

There were 4 new deaths, increasing the total to 592. In Kenosha, Sunday’s total was one thousand one hundred sixty eight positives with just over 79-hundred negative tests. The county also hit a grim milestone as there are now 30 deaths reported.

Kenosha County officials reported Saturday that 45 residents of a long-term care facility in Kenosha have tested positive for the virus and three people have died.

Kenosha County Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Freiheit says the Kenosha Estates Living and Care Center has tested all residents and staff, adding that the facility has isolated all of the residents with coronavirus in one area.