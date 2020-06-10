Latest Covid-19 Numbers

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Kenosha County’s positive Covid-19 cases went up by six Tuesday to one thousand two hundred ninety six. One additional death was reported bringing the county’s total to 36.

Statewide, Wisconsin has more than twenty one thousand three hundred confirmed cases and six hundred sixty-one fatalities. Kenosha County continues to lag behind on the kickstart metrics used as a guide for reopening more of the economy.

Currently the county is failing four of the six metrics needed.

You can see the latest on the metrics and the kickstart recommendations here