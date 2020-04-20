Latest Covid-19 Update 4/20/2020

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Kenosha County has 229 positive cases of Covid-19 as of Sunday afternoon with 5 deaths. 66 of those cases are people in their 50’s, 46 are people in their 40’s, and 39 are in their 30’s. 52 percent are men.

The city of Kenosha has 152 cases now, Pleasant Prairie has 41 cases, and Salem Lakes has 19.

County officials have released their latest video of frequently asked questions regarding the outbreak. Among the topics this week is testing and blood donation.

You can find the video link here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?reload=9&list=PLPzXMXvnx1JvcqO8m2KsRCAFo9xT9ZzCT

Coronavirus deaths in Illinois took a massive tumble on Sunday. Governor JB Pritzker announced 33 fatalities, a drastic drop from Saturday’s death toll of 125. New confirmed cases totaled 1,197, which was also down from Saturday. The Governor said he expects the new daily cases to remain high, because testing continues to expand, and more testing means more cases. Lake County saw an increase of 89 new cases on Sunday, but no new fatalities. The county totals now stand at 2,162 confirmed cases and 75 deaths. Negative tests now number just under 113-thousand.